Trek Financial LLC Acquires 29,162 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,999. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.13. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

