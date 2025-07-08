DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 77,510 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,510 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $142,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.17. 140,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

