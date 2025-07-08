Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 975 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.