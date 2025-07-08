Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.46 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.20. The company has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

