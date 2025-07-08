Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 85,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 52,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.63.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,573.30. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $106,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,922.55. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,784 shares of company stock worth $8,223,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

