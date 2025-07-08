PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 97,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

