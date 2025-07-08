Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $305.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

