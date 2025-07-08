LTG Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LTG Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,689,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,895,000 after acquiring an additional 161,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.