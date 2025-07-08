The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE GS opened at $710.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

