iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417,951 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $470,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

