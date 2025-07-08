Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 958 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of BND opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
