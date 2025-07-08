Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 126.4% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $992.18 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $440.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,005.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,034.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total value of $3,924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,161,193.58. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,950. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

