Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 68 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

