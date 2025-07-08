Geneva Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 1.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Arista Networks by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,814,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,370 shares of company stock worth $113,157,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.