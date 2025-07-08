Top Telecom Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 7th

Broadcom, WNS, and Wolfspeed are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as voice calling, broadband internet, and data transmission. Buying these stocks gives investors exposure to the communications sector, which often offers steady dividends and growth tied to network infrastructure investments, technological upgrades, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,553,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,508,432. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $277.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.17.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,045,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. WNS has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 410,733,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,649,148. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $368.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

