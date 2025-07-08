Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $366.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

