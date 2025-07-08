GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Trimmed by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 68.8% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $248.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.34 and its 200-day moving average is $206.79. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $260.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

