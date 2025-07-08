Home Depot (HD) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Home Depot to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Home Depot pays an annual dividend of $9.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Depot has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Home Depot and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Depot 8.98% 242.51% 15.45% Home Depot Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

70.9% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Home Depot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Home Depot has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Home Depot’s peers have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Home Depot and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Depot 0 7 21 1 2.79 Home Depot Competitors 173 1318 2029 38 2.54

Home Depot currently has a consensus target price of $426.77, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Home Depot’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Depot has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Depot and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Home Depot $159.51 billion $14.81 billion 24.87 Home Depot Competitors $26.21 billion $2.36 billion 17.28

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Home Depot is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Home Depot beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, justblinds.com, and americanblinds.com for custom window coverings; thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products; hdsupply.com for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and related services; and The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.