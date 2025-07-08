International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Position Raised by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.