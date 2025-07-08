International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Position Raised by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of IBM stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
