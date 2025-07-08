Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,926,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 16.4% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $307.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.24. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $217.27 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

