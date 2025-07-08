Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $8,158,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $293.94 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.10 and its 200 day moving average is $323.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

