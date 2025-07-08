NTV Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $367.51 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day moving average is $375.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

