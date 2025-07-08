Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $331.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

