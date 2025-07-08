Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6,595.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

