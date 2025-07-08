BXM Wealth LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BXM Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $213.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

