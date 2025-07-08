Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

