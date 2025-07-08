Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 420 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2%

EOG opened at $121.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

