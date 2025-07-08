DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 43,352 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $126,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in CVS Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,328. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

