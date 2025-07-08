DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 389 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $185,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,661 shares of company stock worth $206,491,776. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $781.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $722.21 and a 200-day moving average of $643.41. The stock has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price target (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

