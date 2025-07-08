Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Partners in Financial Planning’s 10th Largest Position

Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.