Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 139,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.6%

CAT opened at $391.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

