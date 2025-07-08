Robocap Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Robocap Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.2% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $240.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.