Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.