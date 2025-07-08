Geneva Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,226,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $772.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $771.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

