M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,174 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $438.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.30 and its 200-day moving average is $401.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $442.41.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

