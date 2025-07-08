Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 57,120 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 745.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,120 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 688,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 270,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,432 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

