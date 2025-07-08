Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 112 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Salesforce by 117.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $5,249,000. Elwood Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE CRM opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.36 and a 200-day moving average of $290.63. The firm has a market cap of $257.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock worth $8,223,890. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.