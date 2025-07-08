Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6%

ADBE stock opened at $376.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

