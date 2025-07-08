M&T Bank Corp Acquires 21,215 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

