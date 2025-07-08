Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $772.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $732.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

