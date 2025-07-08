Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 158 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after acquiring an additional 582,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

