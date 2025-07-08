Navalign LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 30.61%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.