DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $414.17 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $414,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.92. 950,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

