OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $149.77. 783,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,136. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $261.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.