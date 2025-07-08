The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $603.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $710.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $620.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

