Q3 Earnings Estimate for Netflix Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Sunday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $6.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.81. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2025 earnings at $25.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.58.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,289.62 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,211.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1,041.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $548.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

