Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,896,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VOO opened at $570.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $575.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

