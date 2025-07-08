The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $367.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

