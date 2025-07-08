Retail Stocks To Watch Now – July 5th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers through physical storefronts or online platforms. Owning these stocks gives investors exposure to the retail sector, whose performance typically mirrors consumer spending patterns and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,042,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,137,163. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,955,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,618,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.86. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,984,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,692,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $500.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

