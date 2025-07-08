Best Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 5th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, First Solar, GE Vernova, and Vistra are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including firms that manufacture photovoltaic panels, develop solar farms, or provide related equipment and services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of renewable energy and the transition away from fossil fuels. As with any sector-specific investment, their performance is influenced by factors like government incentives, technology advances, and global demand for clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,042,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,137,163. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.83. 3,443,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,492. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.21. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $14.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,399,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.83. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $12.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $517.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,722. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $532.59. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.74.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.51. 3,342,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.01. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

